A number of swans have died after contracting bird flu at a park in Blackpool.

Nine swans which died at Stanley Park lake tested positive for the illness, and more have been taken away for testing.

Public Health England has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low.

The RSPCA, along with and DEFRA, were first contacted on 15 November when workers initially discovered a bird had died.

The animal charity has since been in attendance at the park regularly and DEFRA removed a number of swans for further investigation and analysis.

It was confirmed to the council that a number of the swans tested were positive for Avian Influenza H5N8. We have been advised that the park can remain open to the public as the risk is very low, however, an area around the lake will be zoned off as a precaution. Blackpool Council

The public are being asked to avoid direct contact with wild dead or dying birds and to report wild dead or dying birds to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

John Blackledge, Director for Community and Environmental Services at Blackpool Council said: "The welfare and care of all the birds at Stanley Park lake is of paramount importance to us. The lake and the wildlife at Stanley Park is a huge part of our award winning park and one of the many reasons why it is so well loved by locals and visitors alike.

"I am deeply saddened that so many of our beautiful swans have died and I know many local people will be too.

"We are working closely with the RSPCA and DEFRA to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place and I want to thank all the officers involved for acting so quickly and reporting this to the relevant authorities.

"I urge the public to avoid any contact with wild birds and to report any dead or sick wild birds to DEFRA on helpline on 03459 33 55 77”"

Dr Gavin Dabrera, Consultant in Acute Respiratory Infections at PHE said: "To date, there have been no human cases of infection with influenza A(H5N8) confirmed by the WHO and the risk to public health is very low.

"Our advice regarding contact with wild birds remains the same – make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap after coming into contact with any animal and do not touch any sick or dead birds."