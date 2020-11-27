'Testing blitz' to take place in Liverpool in bid to keep coronavirus numbers down
A testing 'blitz' will take place across Liverpool in a drive to get life going again in the city as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.
The temporary pop-up sites, for people without Covid symptoms, are being placed in areas where take up of the city's pilot mass asymptomatic serial testing has been lower.
Testing will take place in social clubs, community centres and faith centres, and will be open from 10am – 7pm on Saturday 28 November and Sunday 29 November.
But the news comes as the council announced a delay to the start of another pilot scheme which would see some relatives of care home residents able to visit their loved ones without a screen.
Armed forces, who were previously staffing testing centres in secondary schools, are being deployed to set up and managed the temporary sites.
Council staff will also be doing door-to-doo encouraging people to get tested.
Isolation to be avoided with repeat testing of close contacts in new scheme in Liverpool
NEW TESTING SITES:
Pagoda Centre, Henry Street, City Centre
Church of Latter Day Saints, Millbank, Tuebrook
Everton Park Lifestyles Fitness Centre, Great Homer Street, Everton
Longmoor Social Club, Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley
Rotunda, Great Mersey Street, Kirkdale
Salvation Army Prescot Road , Old Swan
All Saints Church, Broad Green Road, Old Swan
Earle Road Hub, Earle Road, Picton
Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, said he was "hugely grateful" to those who had been tested.
But we know that in some areas it has not been as high as we would like it to have been.
He added: "This is about taking the programme out into the community to venues that are familiar to local people, and working with councillors to use their knowledge and connections to encourage as many people as possible to get tested.
"The more people who get tested, the more chance we have of continuing the decline in positive cases we have seen in recent weeks, which has led to us being placed in Tier 2.
"We want to get people into the testing habit so we can keep levels low in our city up to and beyond Christmas, through the cold winter months and in to spring – because the last thing any of us want is a return to a national lockdown, or local restrictions, in January or February."
The Liverpool City region became the first area in the country to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 after taking part in the Government's mass testing pilot scheme.
A new, sustainable operating model for testing people without symptoms is currently being worked through and will be announced in due course.
More details of the testing programme in Liverpool can be found at here.
CURRENT TESTING SITES - for people without symptoms.
The centres are:
Aintree Baptist Church, Longmoor Lane, L9 0EH
Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Road, Aintree, L9 5AS
Alder Sports and Social Club, Alder Rd, L12 2AY
Bridge Community Centre, Daneville Road, L4 9RG
Croxteth Sports Centre, Altcross Road, L11 0BS
Croxteth Hall, off Muirhead Avenue East, L11 1EH
David Lloyd Speke, 6 The Aerodrome, L24 8QD
Deysbrook Village Community Centre, Deysbrook Way, West Derby, L12 4XF
Devonshire Hotel, Edge Lane, L7 9LD
East Wavertree and Childwall Community Association, 129A Dunbabin Rd, L16 7QQ
Eldonian Village Community Hub, Burlington Street, L3 6LG
Exhibition Centre Liverpool, Kings Dock, L3 4FP
Greenbank Sports Academy, Greenbank Lane, L17 1AG
Heath Hall, Heath Road, L19 4UH
Kirkdale Community Centre, 238A Stanley Road, L5 7OP
LACE Centre, Croxteth Drive, Sefton Park, L17 1AA
Lee Jones Centre, 119-133 Limekiln Lane, L5 8SN
Lifestyles Alsop Fitness Centre, 1 Walton Village, L4 6RW
Lifestyles Austin Rawlinson, Conleach Road, Speke, L24 0TR
Lifestyles Ellergreen, Ellergreen Road, L11 2XY
Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium, L4 0TH
Lifestyles Garston, Long Lane, L19 6PE
Lifestyles Park Road, Steble Street, L8 6QH
Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP
Liverpool Hope University Sports Centre, Hope Park, Taggart Avenue, L169JD
Liverpool Tennis Centre, Wellington Road, L15 4LE
LJMU IM Marsh Sports Centre, Holmefield Road, L19 3PE
Merseyside Caribbean Centre, Amberley Street, Toxteth, L8 1YJ
Salvation Army, Mildenhall Road, Belle Vale, L25 2SN
St Hilda’s Church Hall, Stuart Avenue, L25 0NN
St Luke’s Church, Princess Drive, L14 8XG
St Stephen’s Church Hall, Belle Vale Rd, L25 2PQ
University of Liverpool gym, Bedford Street North, L69 7ZN
Woodlands Community Centre, 16 Woodlands Square, L27 5RZ
15th Fairfield Scout Group, 142 Edge Lane Drive, L13 4AD
You can check how busy the centres are by looking at the live map.