A testing 'blitz' will take place across Liverpool in a drive to get life going again in the city as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The temporary pop-up sites, for people without Covid symptoms, are being placed in areas where take up of the city's pilot mass asymptomatic serial testing has been lower.

Testing will take place in social clubs, community centres and faith centres, and will be open from 10am – 7pm on Saturday 28 November and Sunday 29 November.

But the news comes as the council announced a delay to the start of another pilot scheme which would see some relatives of care home residents able to visit their loved ones without a screen.

The weekend coronavirus testing programme is being called 'super' Saturday and Sunday. Credit: PA Images

Armed forces, who were previously staffing testing centres in secondary schools, are being deployed to set up and managed the temporary sites.

Council staff will also be doing door-to-doo encouraging people to get tested.

NEW TESTING SITES:

Pagoda Centre, Henry Street, City Centre

Church of Latter Day Saints, Millbank, Tuebrook

Everton Park Lifestyles Fitness Centre, Great Homer Street, Everton

Longmoor Social Club, Longmoor Lane, Fazakerley

Rotunda, Great Mersey Street, Kirkdale

Salvation Army Prescot Road , Old Swan

All Saints Church, Broad Green Road, Old Swan

Earle Road Hub, Earle Road, Picton

Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, said he was "hugely grateful" to those who had been tested.

But we know that in some areas it has not been as high as we would like it to have been. Joe Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

He added: "This is about taking the programme out into the community to venues that are familiar to local people, and working with councillors to use their knowledge and connections to encourage as many people as possible to get tested.

"The more people who get tested, the more chance we have of continuing the decline in positive cases we have seen in recent weeks, which has led to us being placed in Tier 2.

"We want to get people into the testing habit so we can keep levels low in our city up to and beyond Christmas, through the cold winter months and in to spring – because the last thing any of us want is a return to a national lockdown, or local restrictions, in January or February."

Liverpool has become the first region to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 - allowing many businesses to open up in time for Christmas.

The Liverpool City region became the first area in the country to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 after taking part in the Government's mass testing pilot scheme.

A new, sustainable operating model for testing people without symptoms is currently being worked through and will be announced in due course.

More details of the testing programme in Liverpool can be found at here.

CURRENT TESTING SITES - for people without symptoms.

The centres are:

Aintree Baptist Church, Longmoor Lane, L9 0EH

Aintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Road, Aintree, L9 5AS

Alder Sports and Social Club, Alder Rd, L12 2AY

Bridge Community Centre, Daneville Road, L4 9RG

Croxteth Sports Centre, Altcross Road, L11 0BS

Croxteth Hall, off Muirhead Avenue East, L11 1EH

David Lloyd Speke, 6 The Aerodrome, L24 8QD

Deysbrook Village Community Centre, Deysbrook Way, West Derby, L12 4XF

Devonshire Hotel, Edge Lane, L7 9LD

East Wavertree and Childwall Community Association, 129A Dunbabin Rd, L16 7QQ

Eldonian Village Community Hub, Burlington Street, L3 6LG

Exhibition Centre Liverpool, Kings Dock, L3 4FP

Greenbank Sports Academy, Greenbank Lane, L17 1AG

Heath Hall, Heath Road, L19 4UH

Kirkdale Community Centre, 238A Stanley Road, L5 7OP

LACE Centre, Croxteth Drive, Sefton Park, L17 1AA

Lee Jones Centre, 119-133 Limekiln Lane, L5 8SN

Lifestyles Alsop Fitness Centre, 1 Walton Village, L4 6RW

Lifestyles Austin Rawlinson, Conleach Road, Speke, L24 0TR

Lifestyles Ellergreen, Ellergreen Road, L11 2XY

Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium, L4 0TH

Lifestyles Garston, Long Lane, L19 6PE

Lifestyles Park Road, Steble Street, L8 6QH

Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP

Liverpool Hope University Sports Centre, Hope Park, Taggart Avenue, L169JD

Liverpool Tennis Centre, Wellington Road, L15 4LE

LJMU IM Marsh Sports Centre, Holmefield Road, L19 3PE

Merseyside Caribbean Centre, Amberley Street, Toxteth, L8 1YJ

Salvation Army, Mildenhall Road, Belle Vale, L25 2SN

St Hilda’s Church Hall, Stuart Avenue, L25 0NN

St Luke’s Church, Princess Drive, L14 8XG

St Stephen’s Church Hall, Belle Vale Rd, L25 2PQ

University of Liverpool gym, Bedford Street North, L69 7ZN

Woodlands Community Centre, 16 Woodlands Square, L27 5RZ

15th Fairfield Scout Group, 142 Edge Lane Drive, L13 4AD

You can check how busy the centres are by looking at the live map.