A man has been arrested after a woman died following a collision in Ashton-Under-Lyne.

Emergency services were called to Manchester Road near to Snipe Retail Park shortly after 3.30. this morning following reports that a car had collided with two pedestrians.

A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing death whilst driving without due care and attention. He remains in police custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

Our thoughts are also with the man and his family as he receives treatment in hospital and we're appealing to any witnesses or anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Police Inspector Danny Byrne, Greater Manchester Police