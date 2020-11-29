The Mayor of Greater Manchester has written to the region's 27 MPs calling for cross-party support to demand more money for areas in Tier 3 lockdowns.

Greater Manchester's 2.8 million residents, along with much of the rest of the North, will be under Tier 3, the highest level of restrictions when England's national lockdown ends at midnight on Tuesday.

Mr Burnham said he wants more financial support from the Government for Tier 3 areas when the issue is debated in Parliament on Tuesday.

Grant funding was given to all local authorities at the start of national lockdown to support businesses hit hard by restrictions.

The Government has said this will not be increased or extended after the new tier system is introduced.

It means that places in Tier 3 will get no more of such funding than other areas going into Tier 1 or 2, the mayor said.

Mr Burnham wants areas in the highest level of restrictions to receive a monthly business support grant linked to the number of affected business in any area, rather than simply the number of residents.

The Government is continuing a policy of imposing harsh regional lockdowns without providing sufficient support to offset the damage to jobs and businesses. This is a deliberate act of levelling down...It simply cannot be right or fair that Tier 1 Cornwall and the Isle of Wight are receiving the same level of business support as cities such as Manchester, Leeds and Hull. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Mr Burnham has now written to the region's MPs urging them to demand additional support for hospitality and the businesses that support them - including cleaning, catering, security and taxis - during what should be their busiest time of year.

He said "To take that away without compensation will be devastating for them and many will not survive into the new year."

The Metro Mayor has also called for a "meaningful review" of Greater Manchester's Tier 3 status on December 17th.

45% fall in the GM infection rate over the last two weeks

39% fall in the infection rate across the North West

13% fall in the infection rate across England

Meanwhile Boris Johnson has warned there will be “disastrous consequences” for the NHS without the introduction of new tiered Covid restrictions when England's national lockdown ends.

The Prime Minister, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over the strict measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering, testing and vaccines.

