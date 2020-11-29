Merseyside Police has been clamping down on breaches of lockdown regulations ahead of the easing of restrictions on Wednesday.

The force says that it issued a number of fixed penalty notices overnight following reports of unlawful gatherings, including house parties and alcohol being served at licensed premises.

Officers were called to the Queens Arms on Blacklow Brow last night following reports of a number of people gathered inside and alcohol being served. The licensee was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid regulations.

Later in the evening patrols responded to claims that people had gathered and music was playing at the Liverpool Golf Driving Range, Caldway Drive. Officers attended and 11 people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

A number of house parties were raided across Merseyside and a total of 17 fixed penalty notices were issued throughout the evening.