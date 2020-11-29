A new £9.5 million fund to support small and micro businesses in Liverpool affected by Covid-19 opens for applications today.The Hospitality, Leisure and Retail Grants scheme is part of Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s £40m emergency support fund.The new funding grant has been allocated to support small retail businesses that were forced to close due to the second national lockdown as well as the supply chain supporting the hospitality and leisure sector.

Included in this sector is non-essential retail, the self-employed, sole traders, licensed market traders and limited companies based at home who predominantly supply the hospitality and leisure sectors.

Credit: PA

The scheme will be open for applications from 10am (Monday) and will close at 5pm on Friday, December 11th.

Businesses must satisfy the following criteria:

be based in the Liverpool City Region (covering the local authority areas of Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton and Wirral)

have been trading since March 11th 2020

have not been eligible or received a grant from a local authority from October 2020 onwards

employ one or more people

be able to demonstrate that its trading activities have been significantly and negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

be State Aid compliant and

still be trading on or before October 1st 2020

The grant application process and full criteria can be found on liverpool.gov.uk/leisureandhospitalityexpandedscheme