There is anger and upset after the Royal Horticultural Society admits culling deer at its site in Salford.

The charity said Covid-19 restrictions meant it was not able to relocate the deer, at the RHS Bridgewater gardens, as it had promised residents during the land's transformation.

The £44m attraction, covers 156-acres, and has been designed to be an oasis for plants and wildlife. Salford council has invested £19m in the scheme.

RHS Worsley say a "humane cull" took place of a "small group" of deer that had strayed outside a deer enclosure.

Councillor Bob Clarke said: "I am astonished that our local wildlife was decimated by a supposedly prestigious charity who have the patronage of HM The Queen."

RHS Garden Bridgewater said it worked with wildlife experts to assess the impact of the local roe deer population.

"To limit the significant potential damage to plants, shrubs and trees, a secure deer-proof fence has been installed around the perimeter of the garden and an internal fence has been erected to create a large deer enclosure in the North East quadrant of the site.

"A small population of deer remain within the deer enclosure and there is a plan to safely relocate them at a future date to another location.

"However, a very small number of deer have occupied the space outside the deer enclosure and due to the current COVID-19 restrictions it was not possible to herd, net and relocate them due to the large number of people required for such an exercise."