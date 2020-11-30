A dad has been found guilty of killing his baby son by throwing him into a river.

Zak Bennett-Eko threw 11-month-old Zakari William Bennett-Eko into the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester on 11 September 2019.

On-lookers saw the 23-year-old throwing the baby into the water, before walking to the Lock Keeper pub nearby where he was later arrested.

Zakari was rescued by emergency services, but sadly died as a result of hypothermia, drowning, or a combination of the two.

Following a six-day trial a jury took less than three hours to find the father guilty manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

A special Nightingale court, sitting at The Lowry, head how Bennett-Eko, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, told doctors he "believed his son was the devil and that he was being told to drown him".

His defence argued he was not guilty by reason of insanity - that he did not know what he was doing was wrong by the standards of reasonable, ordinary people.

Bennett-Eko, who was too unwell to attend the trial, is currently residing at Ashworth secure hospital.

The verdict was met cheers in court from the public gallery, where family members have been sitting as the trial has continued.

Mr Justice Fraser called those who returned the decision a 'model jury', having 'carefully listened' to the evidence throughout.

Zak Bennett-Eko was calm when police arrested him at a nearby pub. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The court heard how Bennett-Eko had contacted the hospital and his doctor's surgery a number of times in the days before the incident.

He asked to be sectioned at North Manchester General Hospital on 8 September but left before being seen to, the jury was told.

Bennett-Eko, who was diagnosed with psychosis related to cannabis at the age of 17, began to miss GP appointments following Zakari's birth, the court heard.

He said he started hallucinating, seeing his baby's 'legs expanding'. He had also started suffering delusions, telling his girlfriend that his mum was Beyonce.

Bennett-Eko had presented at A&E six times in the weeks leading up to the crime, seeking help for his mental health. He was never admitted to hospital as a result of any of those visits, the court heard.

His 'superficially calm' exterior meant doctors did not recognise his 'seriously disturbed' mental state, despite telling staff that he wanted to be sectioned, the jury was told.

Shortly after 4pm on 11 September, Bennett-Eko left the family home with his son in a pushchair.

He walked to the riverside and while doing so, passed a man in a blue Ford Focus being driven by a man who nodded at him.

This nod 'specifically indicated' that Zakari was the devil, and that he needed to be drowned, claimed Bennett-Eko.

The father was also seen "swinging his son from side to side" before throwing him into the river.

He was then seen walking into the nearby Lock Keeper pub 'as if nothing had happened' before telling other customers what he had done, the jurors heard.

When police arrived to arrest him, the defendant was sitting 'calmly' at a table before telling officers what he had done.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday 1 December.