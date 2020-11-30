A community choir has refused to be silenced by the pandemic preventing them meeting and singing in person.

PopVox was set up on Merseyside nearly 10 years ago and would normally be raising money by singing in a Christmas concert at Liverpool's Metropolitan Cathedral.

But the coronavirus put paid to their plans.

Instead, to continue their commitment to charity fundraising, they decided to move on-line.

Now, they have brought out a charity single, with all profits going to the NSPCC's Childline.

The single - Sing it Out - is released on Tuesday 1 December and will feature in an on-line Christmas Concert on December 10, headlined by X Factor winner Leona Lewis.