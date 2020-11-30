Isle of Man TT Races 2021 cancelled

The Isle of Man Government has taken the decision to cancel next year's Isle of Man TT Races.

The cancellation of the event, which was due to take place from 29 May - 12 June 2021, has been blamed on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department for Enterprise said it would continue to work with the Manx Motor Cycle Club and other partners towards delivering the 2021 Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix, which are scheduled to run from Saturday 21 August to Friday 3 September.

Whilst the ongoing situation will be monitored on a regular basis, a final decision on whether these events will run as scheduled will be made by the end of March 2021.

In support of this decision, the Isle of Man Treasury are also confirming that the traditional Senior TT Race day bank holiday on the Isle of Man will move from Friday 11 June to Friday 27 August in 2021.

It will coincide with the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix, which, when combined with the UK bank holiday on Monday 30 August will offer a four day bank holiday weekend building on the successful SuperManx Bank Holiday weekend in 2020.

Minister for Enterprise, Laurence Skelly MHK said:

“We do not underestimate the disappointment that this decision will cause to many people. However, we are making an early, logical decision to provide certainty and clarity to race fans and everyone else involved in the event.

“The TT relies on thousands of volunteers and officials across a wide range of organisations and we could not move responsibly towards a positive decision to proceed in planning for 2021, which would involve committing to welcoming tens of thousands of people to the Island in June, despite the progress towards a vaccination programme globally and on the Island.

“We evaluated all possible options including moving the TT to a date later in the year but there are complexities and risks, including scaling up of certain infrastructure and critical delivery elements of the TT, as well as existing resident and visitor travel in late August, which would cause further disruption to thousands of people.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but has been taken in the interests of the Island, the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors, and is in line with our ongoing pandemic strategy. However, whilst making this decision, it does not necessarily mean that we believe the Island’s borders will remain under the current restrictions as we hope to welcome visitors back to the Island at the earliest opportunity.

“To the fans around the world I would say that we are really sorry to have to make this decision, but that we sincerely hope that we will still see you at some point next year.

“The cancellation will have clear and immediate impacts on the Island’s tourism and travel businesses, and the Department for Enterprise will be issuing a further statement today (Monday), regarding additional support for industry to maintain and protect our strong visitor experience for the long term.”

The Department for Enterprise has confirmed that the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races are scheduled to take place from Saturday 28 May to Saturday 11 June 2022.