Matthew Kelly promises Christmas cheer and top guests all for a good cause

Actor and TV presenter Matthew Kelly is normally preparing for a night of carols and Christmas cheer at Chester Cathedral at this time of year.

Things may be a bit different this year, but the now online event still promises top names and will raise money for the neuromuscular centre in Winsford in Chester - a place very close to Matthew's heart.

Lucy caught up with Matthew to hear all about the event.

Tickets start at £5 and can be purchased via the website http://www.nmcentre.com and this year's line-up includes Derek Jacobi, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Alison Steadman and many more.