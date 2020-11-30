A homeless charity has issues a stark warning over the number of people in Greater Manchester living in fear of homelessness following the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelter say someone from the region calls their emergency helpline every 37 minutes. They say, since the pandemic disruptions began in March, more than 4,300 people from Greater Manchester have called, with 1,100 people phoning on the last two months alone, many of them are families with children, reaching out for help.

66% were already homeless or at risk of homelessness.

27% needed urgent help to find temporary homeless accommodation.

18% needed help to try and keep hold of their current home.

Umer was one of those who reached out for help.

Those 44 days living in my car were terrible. My back problem meant that sleeping in the front seat was very painful. At night, I'd park on a quiet street, but I still felt very exposed and vulnerable. I was worried I might be attacked. “I had nothing and nowhere to go. No friends could even help me, and then the lockdown started. When you’re homeless, you feel like a dead person. Umer was formerly homeless until reaching out to Shelter

Umer called Shelter’s emergency helpline who contacted his local council. He was placed temporary accommodation in a matter of hours. He's since found a flat and is hoping to restart his life.

2020 has been an incredibly tough year. Those of us with a safe home to spend lockdown in can count ourselves lucky, when we know just how many families are living through this pandemic without one. Our emergency helpline is open 365 days a year because we don’t want anyone to face homelessness alone this winter or beyond. John Ryan, hub manager at Shelter Manchester

The charity’s frontline services data mirrors the results from its Covid monitor, run by YouGov. This shows 22% of families in Greater Manchester are worried they will become homeless as a result of the pandemic, and 11% have already gone to the extreme of cutting back on food for themselves in a desperate bid to pay their rent or mortgage.

The charity is currently running a festive campaign with M&S to keep funding the helpline.