Alder Hey calls for public's help to fund new mental health centre

Alder Hey hospital has launched an appeal to raise £3 million to fund a new mental health centre by 2022.

People are being encouraged to get out and get active, running, walking, cycling or swimming as many miles as possible, in the hope that collectively, a million miles for mental health can be reached.

A new home for inpatients and community mental health services is currently being built next to the main hospital, but the hospital say money raised from fundraising will help them to 'achieve their vision', and offer the best service to young people.

Exercise is proven to benefit mental health, so what better way to support children and young people who need mental health services than to walk, run, cycle or swim and help us to reach a #MillionMiles for children’s mental health by 2022. It's a marathon, not a sprint! Though you can sprint if you like! Alder Hey

To get involved, follow this link.