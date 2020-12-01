A student nurse who stepped up to bolster the ranks of the NHS during the pandemic say they are getting a "raw deal" after their pay stopped but the work continued.

Hayley Walton, from Bolton, was one of thousands who answered the government's call for help, taking up a six-month paid placement in return for helping out on the frontline.

But, when coronavirus cases dropped, and restrictions were relaxed, her role was cut short and she was no longer needed.

Now however, during the second wave, Hayley says student nurses are doing the same incredibly difficult work, but without the additional financial help, leaving many to work other jobs alongside nurses to make ends meet.

They're risking their lives, going out on to these wards day in day out. During the first wave we were paid because of how busy it was, not it's the same, if not worse so our question is, what's changed? Hayley Walton

Hayley was one of thousands of student nurses who agreed to step up to the frontline to help the effort against coronavirus. Credit: ITV News

The students, who have to carry out 2,300 practice hours to be a registered nurse, have spent many hours fighting Covid alongside their more seasoned colleagues.

But many have also had the added stress of balancing their studies alongside their placements on the Covid wards.

We were all so happy and proud to step up, we wanted to support patients at this time. On the wards it's a case of everybody's just helping out, the priority is always to care for the patient, our learning isn't the main priority at the moment. Hayley Walton

Added to that, those who caught the virus or had to self-isolate through exposure, face having to make up missed hours.

Hayely says: "It's not just necessarily about the money, many student nurses that have caught the virus, those hours that we miss, we have to make every hour back up to become a nurse, so there's many of us that are kind of behind on hours, we won't qualify on time, it's as simple as that."

Hayley wrote a letter to her MP calling for more help and support for student nurses. Credit: ITV News

After speaking to other student nurses Hayley wrote a letter to her MP to ask for support then posted it online.

Hayley adds: "Student nurses all over the county started speaking out and to share, saying they were going through the same thing.

"These student nurses are just crying out for that extra support, that extra help, and something needs to change."

There were many times where we would nip off the ward to have a quick cry and we'd pat ourselves down and get back on there and keep that smile on our face for our patients. Hayley Walton

Many student nurses were placed on coronavirus wards and contracted the illness themselves. Credit: ITV News

The Royal College of Nursing has joined Hayley's plea, and is calling for help when it comes to their tuition fees, and to help with normal costs of living.

The Government say student nurses have made 'an enormous contribution' during the coronavirus crisis - but many are doubting where their future lies.

Hayley and her fellow students have nine months left on their court. She desperately hopes someone in Government is listening.