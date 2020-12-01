A dad who killed his 11-month-old son "may never be released" from a secure psychiatric unit.

Zak Bennett-Eko threw 11-month-old Zakari Bennett-Eko into the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on 11 September 2019.

A court heard how the 23-year-old dad, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, told doctors he "believed his son was the devil and that he was being told to drown him."

He had spiralled into a severe state of psychosis, the court heard.

After a jury found Bennett-Eko guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, he was sentenced to a hospital order under section 41 of The Mental Health Act 1983.

Zakari's mother Emma Blood wrote a victim impact statement for the court ahead of sentencing. Credit: Family / MEN

A victim impact statement from Emma Blood, Zakari's mum and Bennett-Eko's former parter was read out to the court during sentencing.

Ms Blood told how her heartbroken family's 'little man' had been taken from them in horrific circumstances.

I can only hope that over time, the man responsible will understand the unimaginable pain he has caused. Emma Blood, Zakari's mother

She said: "He was dearly loved. He was my first baby. He was bright, bubbly, and very mischievous. He soon figure out he could do cheeky things to get a giggle out of me."His little laugh was infectious. I was so proud watching his personality develop."I would tell him that his mummy loved him every day. I can't quite come to terms with the fact I can no longer do that in person."

Before sentencing Bennett-Eko, Mr Justice Fraser, heard evidence from three psychiatrists who said he "may never be released" from the secure hospital he has been at since his son's death.

Bennett-Eko will be in a secure unit until the Home Secretary and a board of psychiatrists agree he can be moved.

Zak Bennett-Eko may never be released from the secure hospital unit he is being detained in. Credit: MEN Media

He will have to face tribunals with mental health clinicians before he can be transferred away from the high-dependency unit at Ashworth Hospital in Maghull, Merseyside.If he is ever released further, Bennett-Eko will be under lifelong supervision.The court heard Bennett-Eko was let out into the community after a 17-month-long stay in a secure adolescent unit in 2017, following treatment for paranoid schizophrenia.Bennett-Eko was given a year of organised therapy with community mental health services until 2018.Following that, Bennett-Eko - a man "who would not have had the capacity to explain his condition" - was released without any plan into the care of his GP, a clinician "who would not have had the capacity to understand the severity of his condition".Just 20 months after that care ended, Zakari was killed. The youngster died from hypothermia, drowning, or a combination of the two.Bennett-Eko tried to seek help for his spiralling mental health twice in the fortnight before he threw Zakari into the river, the court heard.Both times he went to A&E to get treatment but was never admitted to hospital.

The scene where Zakari was thrown into the river - he was found to have died from hypothermia, drowning, or a combination of the two. Credit: MEN Media

Shortly after 4pm on 11 September, Bennett-Eko left the family home with his son in a pushchair.He walked to the riverside and while doing so, passed a man in a blue Ford Focus being driven by a man who nodded at him.This nod 'specifically indicated' that Zakari was the devil, and that he needed to be drowned, Bennett-Eko claimed.On the day of his son's death, Bennett-Eko was seen 'swinging his son from side to side' before throwing him into the river.Bennett-Eko was then seen walking into the nearby Lock Keeper pub 'as if nothing had happened' before telling other customers what he had done, the jurors heard.