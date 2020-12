1 December - Helen Parry, a hairdresser from the Wirral.

Meet the hairdresser who had to close during lockdown but kept busy by contacting her clients everyday to make sure no-one went lonely.

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.