Video report by Elaine Willcox

A school girl is helping to change perceptions by making an alternative Christmas advert to highlight the need for diversity.

Amelia Eldred has joined forces with a networking group for disabled artists to showcase their work.

The 10-year-old was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour on her thigh bone on her seventh birthday, and now uses a prosthetic leg.

Together with the Disabled Artists Networking Community (DANC) and 53two, an arts hub in Manchester, they hope to celebrate the advert's motto of 'not leaving anyone behind'.

Amelia says she is so excited about working on this project. "This is amazing, I’m so excited about performing and showing people what I can do. I’m feeling like Christmas has come early."

The ad, 'Can Amelia save Christmas' was produced and directed by Simon Naylor from 53two, which supports creatives with through workshops and placements.

It is the Disabled Artists Networking Community second advert, and has an inclusive cast of both disabled and non disabled actors.

I hope that it will show you should be nice to people no matter what, and should include everybody. Elijah Dallen, Actor

The advert is not selling a product, instead it is designed to show how the creative industry can be far more powerful, when it better reflects the world we live in. Melissa Johns and Cherylee Houston are co-creative directors with TripleC a non-profit, community interest company that creates projects that break down the barriers faced by disabled people of all ages accessing the arts.

Melissa says: "All we're asking for is a chance to talk, just a place at the table to we can say 'look we just want to make the arts and the media, and therefore the whole of wider society more inclusive'."

2020 has been a tough year for many, especially so for the disabled community. We've been running weekly masterclasses, webinars, 1-1’s, to make sure our voices are still heard. It felt right to conclude the year with a Christmas advert, to show how industry can work in an accessible and inclusive way. TripleC’s ethos is ‘Never Leave Anyone Behind’ and we hope that comes across in our ad. Cherylee Houston and Melissa Johns, Co-Creative Directors TripleC