Twin boys will finally be able to celebrate Christmas at home after they were discharged from hospital - for the first time ever.

Carter and Deacon Farnworth, need 24 hour support from ventilators, and have been unable to live at home in Leigh, Greater Manchester, due to their health conditions.

They were born prematurely in September 2018 and suffer from congenital myopathy, a rare muscle disease which causes the muscles to weaken and waste away.

It means the two-year-olds are fed through tubes and need constant support to manage their posture and positioning.

But now, thanks to specialist equipment, the brothers have been discharged for the first time in their lives - in time for Christmas.

Twins Carter and Deacon can finally celebrate Christmas at home thanks to the donation from Newlife. Credit: Family / MEN

Newlife, a charity which supports disabled and terminally-ill children across the UK, has provided the family with an emergency loan of specialist cots.

Parents Melissa Anderton and Dean Farnworth said the homecoming had “saved Christmas”.

It's just amazing, it means everything - it's our best Christmas and that's all I can explain it as. Melissa Anderton

"The specialist cots from Newlife have allowed us to be one as a family, we don’t know what we would have done without them.

"Carter and Deacon being able to come out of hospital meant so much, it saved our Christmas.

"The P Pod chairs have been a godsend. Now the twins can move around the house and be included and take part in things altogether as a family, we can all sit together and relax and spend quality time together knowing that Carter and Deacon are comfortable and happy.

"It's been very stressful and there has been a lot of strain on the relationship. But it's been good to experience the things we have because that's made us who we are now."

The equipment loaned to the family means the twins can stay at home for Christmas for the first time ever. Credit: Family/MEN

The family are now urging others to donate to change another child's life this Christmas, by backing The Big Give campaign.

Any money raised will provide essential equipment to disabled and terminally ill children who are in desperate need of support through the charity’s Emergency Equipment Loan service.

Between 1 December and 8 December, donations will be doubled so the charity can be there to support disabled children in the future.

The charity say it has lost more than £3 million in income due to the pandemic, but is determined to help those families in need.

Newlife deliver loan equipment within just 72 hours when there is urgent need and can approve "fast-track" equipment grant applications within 24 hours when an emergency situation has been identified.

Sheila Brown OBE, co-founder and CEO of Newlife, said: "It’s been a really difficult six months for Newlife after the coronavirus forced us to shut all of our shops in March and again in October.

"We lost more than £3m in income but our promise of supporting disabled children across the UK has not been compromised and we've been there for families when they need us most.

"A lot of the disabled children who need our help are at most risk of the effects of Covid-19 and right now they need us more than ever.

"Newlife wants to be there for future families who need specialist equipment and we can’t thank Carter and Deacon and family enough for backing our Big Give Christmas Challenge this year.

"It’s a fantastic way to make your donation have double the impact and we’re hoping our wonderful supporters will be able to dig deep this year.

"Regardless of the size of the donation, your generosity will be directly changing the lives of disabled children and their families across the UK who are in urgent need of our support."

To make a donation to Newlife’s The Big Give fundraiser click here.