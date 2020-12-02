Impact of Covid-19 leads to closure of Oldham hair salon after 28 years
As non-essential shops re-open today, businesses right across the North West will have high hopes of a bounce back.
But almost 9 months after the UK's first national lockdown, some shop owners say the latest change to the rules have come too late.
Nicola Cunliffe has owned a hair salon in Oldham for 28 years - she didn't qualify for government cash and now she's been forced to close her doors for good.
Speaking to Granada Reports, Nicola said she felt let down:
I feel let down. I was under the impression in the first lockdown when we got a government grant that the government were really working hard to try and help us. But I don't feel it's the case now. I feel now that we've been swept under the carpet. If we hadn't gone through all this and had had help, we may still be here.