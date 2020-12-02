Impact of Covid-19 leads to closure of Oldham hair salon after 28 years

As non-essential shops re-open today, businesses right across the North West will have high hopes of a bounce back.

But almost 9 months after the UK's first national lockdown, some shop owners say the latest change to the rules have come too late.

Nicola Cunliffe has owned a hair salon in Oldham for 28 years - she didn't qualify for government cash and now she's been forced to close her doors for good.

Speaking to Granada Reports, Nicola said she felt let down: