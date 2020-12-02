Two people stabbed in Burnley's Marks and Spencer

Two people have been stabbed inside a Burnley Marks and Spencer store, police have confirmed.

Officers from Lancashire Police have rushed to the scene off St James'Street in the town centre this morning.

North West Ambulance service are also at the scene.

The victims injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.One man has been arrested and is currently in custody, police confirm.

A cordon is in place in the area and footage from the scene shows ahuge crowd around the area, however the public is asked to avoid thearea.

Police say nobody else is thought to be involved but anyone withinformation is asked to contact officers.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said:

We are currently dealing with an incident at Marks and Spencer in Burnley where two people have received stab injuries. “Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. One man has been arrested and is in custody at this stage. “Nobody else is thought to be involved. A cordon is in place and we would ask people to avoid the area. Lancashire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log0313 of December 2, 2020.