Warning after candle sets fire to Christmas decorations in Stalybridge

A fire's believed to have started after a candle set fire to Christmas decorations in a house in Stalybridge.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident, but Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) is urging people to take extra care when decorating their homes this festive season.

Photos from the incident show just how devastating a fire in the home this festive period can be.

On Friday 27 November at 6.45pm three fire engines from Stalybridge, Ashton-Under-Lyne and Hyde attended a building fire in Mottram Road, Stalybridge.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a candle on a fireplace which ignited a Christmas garland in the living room of the property.

Fire damage at house in Stalybridge Credit: GMFRS

Firefighters wearing two breathing apparatus used a hose reel, a fan and a gas detector to extinguish the fire and ensure the property was safe.

Crews remained on scene for approximately an hour and 45 minutes.

Group Manager for Tameside and Stockport, Phil Nelson said:

This incident is a timely reminder of just one of the many fire risks around the home at Christmas and in winter. “Please take extra care when putting up Christmas decorations and check your property for any potential fire safety hazards. Ensure candles are kept well away from any flammable materials and that they are in a table holder. Group Manager for Tameside and Stockport, Phil Nelson

He added:“Thankfully no one was injured at this incident and thanks to the fast-thinking actions of neighbours and our firefighters the fire was under control quickly, however the smoke damage was extensive throughout the house.

“A working smoke alarm can alert you if a fire did occur in your home – please check yours today by testing the button until it sounds.”

Fire damage at house in Stalybridge caused by candle Credit: GMFRS

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is urging everyone to create a night-time routine that is known to all members of the household.