Discounts could be offered to Liverpool residents with negative Covid tests

Businesses in Liverpool could offer discounts to shoppers who show negative coronavirus test results as part of a new initiative.

Rates of the virus have fallen dramatically in the city since a pilot scheme offering tests to people without symptoms got under way in November.

Now, businesses in Liverpool, which is in Tier 2, are being asked to put forward discounts or offers to anyone who can show they have tested negative in the past 24 hours.

It is hoped the incentive will encourage people to get regular tests and allow people to enjoy shops and restaurants safely during December.

As part of the scheme, a partnership between Marketing Liverpool, the city region's destination marketing organisation, Liverpool BID Company and shopping centre Liverpool ONE, venues and customers would still need to follow restrictions and guidelines on social distancing.

Chris Brown, director of Marketing Liverpool, said: "The mass testing pilot ran for almost a month and during that time we've seen people who live, work and study in Liverpool get regular tests in order for us to keep the virus at bay.

"Regular testing is crucial if we want to keep Liverpool in Tier 2 in the run-up to Christmas and for businesses across the city to reopen with confidence.

"An incentive scheme such as this benefits everyone, it allows those with a negative lateral flow test result to safely enjoy our shops, restaurants and visitor attractions during December whilst bringing much-needed footfall back into our venues."

Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool BID Company, said: "We're asking businesses big and small, covering everything from cafes and restaurants to shops, salons and museums, to come forward and offer whatever they can.

"We know how hard it is for businesses across the city so we're not asking for massive discounts, just a small incentive which will hopefully get more people back enjoying the city's venues in the safest possible way."

Paul Askew, joint chairman of the Liverpool Hospitality Association, said the scheme could help the industry get back on its feet.

He said: "The idea of people getting a test before they visit a restaurant and then receiving some special added value upon showing a negative result is the perfect way to give people the confidence they need to return to our restaurants, knowing that they are as safe as possible."