Ex-cage fighter jailed for 32 years after murdering former girlfriend in Wigan

A former professional cage fighter who murdered his ex-girlfriend in front of her 13-year-old daughter has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years.

Violent criminal Andrew Wadsworth, 37, stabbed Melissa Belshaw to death two months after he came out of prison on licence and became consumed by an obsession about her sex life.

Fuelled by cocaine and alcohol, Wadsworth subjected the 32-year-old to a prolonged attack with a large kitchen knife in her bedroom on the afternoon of May 20.

Melissa Belshaw Credit: Merseyside Police

A passer-by bravely rescued Ms Belshaw's terrified daughter by smashing into the locked house in Billinge, Wigan, with a hammer.

Wadsworth then went out on to the street armed with the same knife and repeatedly stabbed a concerned neighbour who heard the screams coming from the property in Upholland Road.

He then delivered a roundhouse kick to the head of a police constable at the scene where he was arrested and then later punched another officer in the face in a police cell, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Wadsworth admitted stabbing Ms Belshaw but relied on a partial defence to murder of a loss of control following what he claimed was a string of shock revelations about her sex life.

Sentencing him on Thursday to life imprisonment, Mrs Justice Yip said: "At trial, you painted a very negative picture of Ms Belshaw as you set out to shift responsibility away from you and to blame her for what happened. Some of the things you claimed were demonstrably false.

"Your character assassination undoubtedly went beyond anything that was justified. You had degraded her in her life and you continued to do so after her death.

Funeral of Melissa Belshaw Credit: MEN Media

"She may have made some mistakes in her life but at the time of her death she was pursuing her dream of having her own beauty salon. She was still only young and was seeking to turn her life around. Sadly, she made a fatal mistake in becoming involved with you and you took her future away."

Wadsworth, of Cranfield Road, Wigan, was found guilty by the jury of murder and attempted murder, and pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two assaults on police officers.

He was cleared of making a threat to kill against Ms Belshaw's daughter.