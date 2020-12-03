3 December - Tom Finkill, events entertainer from Bury.

Events entertainer Tom lost his work due to lockdown and set up free quizzes online. Those taking part were so thrilled they started donating and Tom has given the money to charity.

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.