New passenger Covid-19 testing programme launched at Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport has launched a new Covid-19 testing facility which could soon help passengers prove they are safe the fly.

Four different tests will be available to inbound and outbound travellers in a new, purpose-built facility just outside of the main terminal building. They will be delivered in partnership with airport services and travel medical provider, Collinson.

Manchester Airports Group say the move will enable passengers using Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands Airports to have maximum flexibility when planning their trips. However, travel journalist Simon Calder said the expense of the tests would turn people off, and quoted The European Centre For Disease Control in questioning how effective they would be.

Managing Director of Manchester Airport, Karen Smart, said:

“As the UK emerges from a ban on international travel, we know our passengers are keen to start flying again, but that many of Manchester Airport’s most popular destinations, such as the Canary Islands, require a negative test before you arrive.

“This new facility will make the process of showing you’re infection-free when planning and booking a holiday as easy and cost-effective as possible in the current circumstances. Our new booking platform makes it easy to select the right test for your destination, and at the location that is most convenient for you. Located right by the terminal building means passengers can either opt for a test on the day of departure before they go through security, or visit in the run up to their journey at a time to suit them.

“This also means Manchester is perfectly placed to support the introduction of a UK arrivals testing regime, which will enable travellers to reduce the length of time they need to self-isolate if they test negative after five days.

“This is the latest example of MAG leading the way as we look to work with Government and the rest of our industry to get Britain flying again.”

Credit: PA

David Evans, Joint CEO, Collinson said:

“In order to restore confidence in travel, it is critical that travellers can navigate the many different testing regimes now required by different governments around the world. We were the first company to set up COVID testing facilities at a UK airport and our partnership with MAG will bring comprehensive testing facilities to Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands Airports. This is a major step forward in opening up the UK to safe travel.

Our new facilities will also support the UK Government’s ‘Test To Release’ programme, scheduled for launch on December 15, and are flexible enough to respond to any changing requirements or legislation from both a pre-departure and inbound testing perspective. Having breadth of testing capability and the flexibility to scale is critical to ensuring the aviation and travel sector can recover from this pandemic, helping to protect jobs and restore consumer confidence.”

Airport testing prices are expected to reduce over time, but start at £40 for Antibody tests, £50 for Antigen tests, £79 for RT-LAMP tests and £99 for RT-PCR tests.