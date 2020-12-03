A woman who was in distress is receiving support after she was tracked down in woodlands in Wirral by a police dog.

Merseyside Police said a search unit including dogs, were sent out to look for the vulnerable woman after they were called to concerns that a woman had disappeared into a wooded area shortly before 7pm on Wednesday 2 December 2020.

Venus, a Belgian Shepherd, picked up a scent and later located the woman who was found safe and well and is now being supported.

The force's dog unit praised PD Venus for her good work on social media.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police, said: “Officers were called to a location in New Ferry to concerns for the safety of a woman shortly after 7pm, she was found safe and well at around 7.40pm and taken to hospital for assessment.”

If you are struggling or worried about a loved one, there are a number of free helplines available to help:

Helplines:

Samaritans – for everyone

Call 116 123

Email jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus – for people under 35

Call 0800 068 41 41 – Monday to Friday 10am to 10pm, weekends 2pm to 10pm, bank holidays 2pm to 5pm

Text 07786 209697

Email pat@papyrus-uk.org

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – for men

Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every day

Childline – for children and young people under 19