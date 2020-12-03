A new coronavirus testing pilot has launched in Liverpool which it is hoped will mean people visiting care homes can get closer to their loved ones.

11 different care homes in the city will begin offering the faster lateral flow tests - which can deliver results within 30 minutes.

It should allow for more meaningful interactions between families, as protective screens will no longer be necessary. People will also be able to hold hands if wearing gloves - though skin to skin contact is still not permitted.

The Army trains care home staff to administer lateral flow tests at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool Credit: Liverpool City Council

The pilot - part of the drive to test as many asymptomatic people in the city region as possible - will last for two weeks.

It's then hoped the tests will be offered to all care homes in the city.

How does it work?

Visiting slots must be pre-booked directly with care homes.

The person hoping to spend time with a loved one will have a test at the Hunter Street test centre on the day of the visit.

If they test negative, they can go to the care home for their scheduled time.

The 11 homes in the pilot are:

Abbeydale

Alt Park

Breckside Park

Cressington Court

Garden Lodge

Glenarie Manor

Greenacres

Oak Vale Gardens

Redcourt

Wavertree

Granby Hub

For homes not in the pilot programme, indoor visiting can take place following national guidance.

It's hoped it will give families options over the colder winter months as outdoor visits become challenging. Credit: PA

Liverpool’s Director of Public Health said one of the main reasons the city welcomed the asymptomatic serial testing was to work towards allowing more meaningful visits in its care homes.

Matt Ashton, added “This has been a complicated project where we have had to balance the safety of vulnerable residents and care home staff with the emotional needs and well-being of everyone touched by the care home sector.

Again, if we do this right, this is another opportunity to enhance people’s lives, not just in the rest of Liverpool’s care homes but also in the rest of the country. Matt Ashton, Liverpool’s Director of Public Health

