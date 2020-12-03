Rochdale County Council urges care homes 'not to use' rapid test kits

Rochdale Borough Council has ''strongly advised'' care homes across the borough not to use Covid-19 lateral flow tests after the government announced they were now available to allow visiting to take place.

The council said it had ''serious concerns about the accuracy'' of the tests, with chief executive Steve Rumbelow questioning if the technology was fit for purpose in care settings.

Lateral flow tests can provide results in under 30 minutes but the chief executive added that the council’s decision would ensure already stretched local care homes could prioritise care and support for residents.

At this crucial stage in our fight against coronavirus infection rates, the last thing we want to do is potentially expose vulnerable residents and staff to covid-19. Chief executive of Rochdale Borough Council, Steve Rumbelow

Mr Rumbelow said: “These tests might be much-hailed, but we have serious concerns about how effective they will be, particularly as they seem to show an unacceptably high risk of missing the virus. We have been working with colleagues across Greater Manchester to put in place a safe testing regime, along with support for care homes, in the delivery of what is a complex process.“At this crucial stage in our fight against coronavirus infection rates, the last thing we want to do is potentially expose vulnerable residents and staff to covid-19.“I know the lateral flow tests have been trailed as helping care home visiting but we already have a covid secure visiting policy in place across the borough, which doesn’t compromise safety. Why risk throwing everything away, just to row in behind a decision that seemed rushed and badly thought out.“Local care homes we have spoken to are very grateful and supportive of our decision, ensuring they can prioritise care and staff resources where they are needed most. We have come so far in tackling this virus, I think answers about the accuracy of these tests need answering before we proceed across the care sector.“The reality on the ground is very different from that painted by the government and, as we have done throughout, we will take decisions in the best interests of our most vulnerable residents, so let’s just pause and ensure the protective blanket around care home residents is not removed too early risking lives and compromising care standards.”