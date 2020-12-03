"The fight goes on" North West Metro Mayors vow to help excluded workers

The plight of millions of individuals and small businesses that have been excluded from Government financial support during the coronavirus crisis "sends a very damaging message", the Mayor of Manchester has said.

Andy Burnham said it was "anti-entrepreneurial" to allow three million people to be "left out in the cold" and pledged the support of mayors across the UK.

At a virtual event, hosted by campaign groups ExcludedUK and Forgotten Ltd, the mayors of major cities spoke to individuals about their experiences during the pandemic.

Several people shared their "heart-breaking and powerful" stories and cited increasing problems with mental health brought on by the financial stresses of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Burnham said that although many people had been left disappointed by announcements made in the Government spending review, local mayors would continue to campaign for increased financial support.

"The fight goes on and what we're doing tonight is building this conversation out," he said.

When we said we'd back you all the way we really meant it. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

"Every single mayor on this call tonight knows your value to their communities.

"We know your value to our economy and we need you for our recovery that will get underway in earnest in the new year.

"It leaves a very damaging message hanging over the country, a very anti-entrepreneurial message if three million people are left out in the cold.

It says to the next generation 'don't go out on your own, don't take a risk it's too difficult in the modern world', and that can't be right, can it?

You can't be punished for being the people who contribute, you've got to show that the country backs you. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

"We've got to help you."

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram said it had been hard to listen to the "genuinely heart-wrenching and harrowing" stories and said the lack of support from the Government was "a complete injustice."

"Despite what happened in the supposedly comprehensive spending review this isn't over, the fight still goes on," he said.

It's not fair, it's not equitable and people are starting to realise that something needs to be done to help a whole group of people that have been left behind. Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor, Liverpool City Region

"Coming up to the festive season there is still hope, hope that the government will do the right thing."

Other mayors attending the meeting included Andy Street, mayor of West Midlands, Jamie Driscoll, mayor of North of Tyne, Dan Jarvis, mayor of Sheffield City Region, Marvin Rees, mayor of Bristol and Sadiq Khan, mayor of London.