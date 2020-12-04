Damages for family of mum whose cancer was diagnosed too late

An NHS trust has paid damages to the family of a woman who died aftera rare type of cancer went undiagnosed for two and a half years.Now Colette Jervis' widower has pleaded for lessons to be learned.Colette, from Stretford in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with thymoma, a rare malignanttumour of the thymus gland, in November 2012.Four days later, she was told by a consultant the thymoma had beenpresent on an X-ray carried out at Trafford General Hospitaltwo-and-a-half years previously but remained undiagnosed at that time.

Collette with son Kieran Credit: Manchester Evening News

Although thymoma can be cancerous, it is often benign and can have no symptoms.Colette initially sought medical advice with a persistent cough in2010 but the thymoma was not spotted by doctors. By the time of herdiagnosis in late 2012, her symptoms had progressed and she haddeveloped shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain and a hoarsevoice.She had surgery in 2013 to remove the tumour, which was followed byradiotherapy. The tumour, however, returned and spread to other partsof her body.She died in May 2018, aged 48, after spending much of her final monthsin hospital.

The NHS Trust admitted a breach of duty of care due to a failure torecommend further imaging following the chest X-ray of 2010 whichidentified an abnormality, and that there had been a failure tocomprehend the enlarging mass following the chest X-ray of 2012.The Trust further admitted that had Colette’s thymoma been diagnosedearlier, surgery would have been performed within four weeks and, onthe balance of probabilities, she would have avoided the need forpostoperative radiotherapy.Mark received a letter of apology from the Trust, and a settlement wasreached in May this year. A spokesman said they 'apologiseunreservedly' to Colette’s family.

Collette with husband Mark and son Kieran Credit: Manchester Evening News

“The past few years have been incredibly difficult for Mark, first losing Colette in such a tragic way, but then also finding out that it could likely have been prevented. “While nothing can bring Colette back, it is some relief for him that we now understand more about what happened to her and Mark hopes that lessons are learned so no-one else has to go through what he has.” Kevin Saul, specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell Solicitors

At the time of her death, Colette had been married to Mark for 19years. The couple had a son, Kieran who was aged 17 when she died.Kieran was particularly affected by Colette’s death and most of hismemories of her relate to the period when she was ill, his fathersaid.

“Losing Colette is the worst thing I have ever had to go through and I still miss her terribly every day“Kieran was absolutely devastated to lose his mum. He misses her so much, and unfortunately he has more memories of her being ill than not, which is very upsetting." Mark Jervis, Collette's husband

A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, whichruns Trafford General Hospital, said: “We wish to again offer ourdeepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Colette Jervis.“The Trust has thoroughly investigated the care given to Colette andfully accepts that this fell well below the required standard on thisoccasion.“We apologise unreservedly to Colette’s family and we are committed toensuring that lessons are learnt in order to improve patient care."