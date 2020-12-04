A woman who admitted killing seven-year-old Emily Jones in a park in Bolton will no longerbe tried for murder after prosecution solicitors announced they will drop the charge.

Eltiona Skana, 30, had denied murdering the child but has already pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing. She will now face sentencing for manslaughter.

Over the course of a seven-day trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, a jury heard that Emily was killed by Skana as she was riding her scooter through Queen's Park, Bolton, on Mother's Day, March 22, of this year.

An officer at the scene in the park in Bolton Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Emily had been riding to meet her mother when the defendant sprang from a waiting bench, grabbed her and then attacked her with a craft knife she had bought that morning, the court has already been told.

Prosecution barrister Michael Brady QC told the jury that the Crown Prosecution Service would no longer pursue a murder charge and asked them to find Skana not guilty of that offence.

He said the prosecution had decided that was 'no longer any realistic prospect of conviction' for murder.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly by the Crown. It's a decision taken with care and mindful of the sensitivity of this case." Prosecution barrister Michael Brady QC

He explained that the decision to drop the charge had come following evidence from Dr Saifullah Syed Afghan - a consultant forensic psychiatrist who is treating Skana at Rampton Hospital.

He told the court he had no 'alternative' explanation for her actions on March 22, aside from previously explanations of psychosis brought on by her diagnosed paranoid schizophrenia.

The jury then found Skana not guilty of murder. The sentencing for manslaughter is expected to take place next week.