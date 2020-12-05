Your Granada Weather Photos - December

How do I submit a photo?

Email: This is the best option for image quality - granada.weather@itv.com

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Fog drifting in Wigan Credit: CHRIS SCALDWELL
First snowfall in Cliviger Credit: GRAHAM KNOTT
Darwen snow Credit: GRANT ROBERTSON
Dukinfield Credit: ANDY NIELD
High Peak towards Hayfield Credit: RAY ATKINSON
Kestrel out for breakfast, Rochdale Moor Credit: MARK JOLLY
Pendle Hill, Barley Credit: MO LAMBAT
ITV Coronation Street, MediaCity Credit: STUART CAREY
Atmospheric in Pendle Credit: BOB BEDFORD
Rimrose Valley Credit: LEE O BRIEN
'Lucky' Robin in Warrington Credit: TONY MARSH

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).