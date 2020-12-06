Day 6 - Leona Harris, Covid Ward Nurse, from Bury

Covid isolation nurse Leona started a campaign to Raise almost £80,000 to buy ipads for patients on Covid wards all across the North West. She saw how lonely and isolated patients were becoming and wanted to help

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.