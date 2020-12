An artist from Southport has painted a 24 foot mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Rob Newbiggin painted the mural, displayed in the town centre, to recognise what Sir Tom did for the nation during the first lock-down.

It will be up for six months, before being auctioned to raise money for the NHS.

Rob Newbiggin was also behind works including Eric Morecambe and Dame Vera Lynn.