Murder investigation launched after death of baby girl

Police in Lancashire have launched a murder investigation after the death of a baby girl in Blackpool.Officers from Lancashire Police launched an enquiry after the four-month-old baby was found with serious injuries at a house in Onslow Road, Blackpool, last Thursday (December 3).The infant was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital but tragically died yesterday (Sunday, December 6).Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road has been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.He was remanded in custody.The court has since confirmed that he is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 6, 2021.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will now be carried out to try and establish the baby’s cause of death.A decision will be made in due course in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service on any further charges.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: