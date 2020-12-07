Coronation Street kicks off 60th anniversary week

Our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore takes a look at the many changes from the last ten years.

Coronation Street is marking its 60th anniversary this week by seeing three storylines reach their conclusions, while triggering events that will take the show into 2021.

The residents will unite to save the cobbles from Ray Crosby (played by Mark Frost), who has bought most of the property and businesses in the area and is ready to flatten them to make way for a new development

Following months of abuse inflicted by Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) upon his wife Yasmeen (Shelley King), she will be on remand charged with his attempted murder.

The anniversary week will see the end of her trial.

Meanwhile, two characters will battle to keep a secret that will ruin their lives and those around them.

Coronation Street 60th anniversary week aeiral photographs

Coronation Street debuted on ITV on December 9 1960, the creation of Salford-born writer Tony Warren.

Since then, the soap has aired more than 10,000 episodes and has seen 57 births, 146 deaths and 131 weddings.