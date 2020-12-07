Jurgen Klopp said having the fans back gave him goosebumps.

The lucky 2,000 Liverpool fans who won the ballot to be the first to return to Anfield were treated to a four-star display on what manager Jurgen Klopp felt was a "perfect night".

A 4-0 win over Wolves seemed an appropriate way to welcome back supporters who had been absent since March and were seeing the new Premier League champions live for the first time.

Succesful strikes from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a Nelson Semedo own goal wrapped up a comfortable victory on a night of celebration for players, staff and fans alike.

Credit: PA

During the game was emotional, it was so nice to hear You'll Never Walk Alone again. Klopp

It might not have been the anticipated heroes' homecoming after the team ended the 30-year wait for the title over the summer, but Klopp was more than happy with the outcome.

"It was very emotional. After 10 months without that it is a wonderful, wonderful sign," he said.

"It was really nice to have that common experience.

"Getting out of the dressing room for the warm-up, that was a proper goosebump moment.

"It was really emotional, during the game it was emotional, it was outstanding."