Inside Silkhouse Court after significant flooding Credit: Liverpool Echo syndication

A 15-storey tower block in Liverpool City Centre was evacuated yesterday evening after significant flooding.

People living in the Silkhouse Court apartment block in Tithebarn Street were told to stay out of their homes for the night while the incident was dealt with.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said they arrived around 4:30pm to find a burst water main on the 12th floor of the building. It had caused flooding to multiple apartments and communal areas, affecting floors from the ground up to the 12 floor.

Crews are working to minimise damage from the leak, have isolated the electrics and water and are evacuating large numbers of residents for their safety. Fire crews are also conducting a full safety audit of all floors and apartments. There are not thought to be any injuries to anyone involved at this time Merseyside Fire and Rescue