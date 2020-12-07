RNLI charity appeals for North West support as Coronavirus impact revealed

Lifeguards come to the rescue of a family trapped by a high incoming tide.

Lifeboat crews say the rescue of eight people - including a little girl - trapped by the tide off the coast of Wirral illustrates the need for funds to keep the service going.

The dramatic events unfolded last September when emergency services were alerted by a dog walker, who was stranded on Middle Hilbre by the higher than normal incoming tide.

During her 999 call, the woman spotted a family who were also trapped. Their party included a five-year-old child who was neck-deep in water in her father’s arms.

Volunteers from the RNLI brought everyone to safety that day, but now the charity says it's facing its own challenges, with the impact of the pandemic causing it lose out in millions of pounds.

Ryan Preece, Community Manager for the North West said:

We were devastated to have to cancel our fundraising events, especially as it’s such a good opportunity to meet our local supporters. We’ve had a very challenging summer, rescuing those in difficulty in the midst of a pandemic and with foreign holidays being cancelled, we’ve received more visitors to our local beaches.

How can you support the RNLI?

The RNLI is calling for people around the North West to help ensure its survival by supporting the following initiatives:

Taking part in this year's virtual Reindeer Runs on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December.

Taking part in virtual dips at home and making a donation to the charity.

Making a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal.

Read more advice for walking safely at the coast, including how to avoid getting cut off by the tide.