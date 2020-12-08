2021 Southern 100 races to go ahead in the Isle of Man

The Southern 100 Road Races are scheduled to go ahead in the Isle of Man next year, despite the cancellation of the Isle of Man TT.

Racing around the Billown circuit is due to take place from the 12th to the 15th July 2021.

However, organisers of the event have said that the races ‘may be cancelled’ closer to the time if government policy causes too many restrictions.

It is also advised that competitors, officials, marshalls and spectators make their accommodation and travel arrangements changeable or refundable if dates are to be changed.

People travelling with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company will not be subject to an amendment fee and travel remains fully refundable if the event is rescheduled or cancelled.

The Isle of Man Government made the decision to cancel the 2021 TT last week, with the races due to take place from 29th May to 12th June 2021.

The Southern 100 Road Races have been held on the Billown course in the south of the island since 1955.