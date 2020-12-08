Flooding closes Merseyside roads after deluge of heavy rain
Roads around West Derby have been forced to close after heavy rain caused widespread flooding.
Liverpool Council and the emergency services are working to clear the build up of water after a deluge of rain.Roads around Melwood Drive and Deysbrook Lane were the worst hit with river-like flood water running through the streets.The flooding stopped cyclists in their tracks and engulfed cars as they tried to navigate down the rain battered roads.