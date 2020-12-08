Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 8 - Dr Shameela Islam-Zulfiqar

Before Covid, Dr Shameela Islam-Zulfiqar was involved in taking medical supplies to war-torn countries around the world.

But this year of course, she hasn't been able to travel. Instead she's been helping provide help to familes here at home struggling during the pandemic, and she's our latest Advent Hero...

Each day throughout December, we are taking a look at people in the North West who have gone above and beyond for their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities have pulled together in many ways, and over the next 24 days, we will be speaking to charity fundraisers, mental health advocates and even entertainers, all of whom have played a part in putting a smile on people's faces during a tough year.

