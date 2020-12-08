Man taken to hospital after colliding with a tram in Greater Manchester

A van driver has been taken to hospital after a 'serious' crash involving a Metrolink tram in Greater Manchester.

The accident happened on Lord Sheldon Way in Ashton-under-Lyne at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

Pictures from the scene show police, fire, and ambulance crews in attendance near Ashton West tram stop.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue one man who was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.

Credit: MEN Media

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) described the incident as a 'serious collision' but said the extent of the van driver's injuries were not yet known.

It is not believed that any passengers were hurt.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called around 7.30am this morning to Lord Sheldon Way, Ashton-Under-Lyne to a report that a van had been involved in collision with a tram."Emergency services are in attendance."

TfGM expect services between stops to be disrupted throughout the day and say "ticket acceptance is in place on the 216 bus service and Northern Rail services between Ashton and Victoria".