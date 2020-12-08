Report by ITV Correspondent Amy Welch

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi appeared "sympathetic to the ideals of Isis" a police chief has said.

Ismail Abedi, 27, was arrested the morning after the explosion which killed 22 people and injured hundreds on 22 May 2017.

A later search of the older brother's home revealed a number of images that could be "considered supportive of an extremist mindset", Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough, the senior investigating officer into the attack, told the ongoing inquiry.

He said images of burnt bodies and one depicting an Isis flag with the words "I Pledge Allegiance" were on the device.

Other images showed Ismail and a young Salman Abedi holding weapons - believed to have been taken outside of the UK - and a video lecture from the late preacher and senior al Qaida recruiter Anwar al-Awlaki, the inquiry heard.

Another drive seized contained images of an armed Salman Abedi in camouflage clothing and a video file of his younger brother and other males firing weapons.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry has been hearing evidence since September 2020.

Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked Mr Barraclough: "Your view in your statement was 'there are indications that Ismail Abedi may have been aware of the radicalisation or changing opinions of Salman Abedi'?"

The detective responded, "yes".

Mr Greaney continued: "And you added 'in some respects it also appears that Ismail was sympathetic to the ideals of Isis as evidenced by the material discovered on his devices which were seized from his home address when he was arrested'?"

Mr Barraclough confirmed: "Yes."

22 people were killed during the attack in May 2017.

The inquiry heard Ismail Abedi would be called to give evidence and the chance to offer explanations, but when then inquiry was opened he had declined to answer questions on the basis it may tend to incriminate him.

Mr Barraclough also revealed the brothers parents, Ramadan and Samia who have been in Libya since April 2017 and have refused to cooperate with the inquiry, are also considered suspects by police.

The inquiry heard how the boy's father Ramadan Abedi had links with Abu Anas Al-Libi, who was had links to al Quaeda, and, who was at one stage, on the FBI's most wanted list for terrorism offences.

But when asked why police had not arrested or interviewed them Mr Barraclough told the inquiry that travelling to Libya was out of the question due to the hostile nature of the environment.

The inquiry into the bombing heard Ismail Abedi was held in custody until 5 June 2017 on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and was interviewed on 25 occasions.

During that time he told police he had concerns about Salman Abedi and their younger brother, Hashem - jailed for life this year for his part in the bomb plot - over them dropping out of their studies, had suspicions they were involved in fraud and members of the community had told him Hashem was taking drugs.

He raised those issues with their parents which caused "friction" with his brothers who he said changed phone numbers frequently and when he did contact them they would hang up, the inquiry heard.

Ismail Abedi went on to provide a prepared statement in which he denied any knowledge or involvement in his brother's actions or in the radicalisation or assistance of Salman Abedi in relation to the attack, Manchester Manchester Magistrates' Court was told.

Mr Barraclough confirmed Ismail Abedi was released without charge but he added: "You must understand that the investigation continues in relation to this and there will be further attempts by the investigation team to speak to Ismail Abedi in due course."