Video report by Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

An unlikely duo have come together to save the Christmas panto by offering school children across the North West the chance to watch it online instead.

Ex-Emmerdale star Tom Lister has teamed up with Chorley funny man Steve Royal, and director Jim Cooke to create 'Lost in Limboland' - a quest to find the antidote to a potion the evil Dr Lockdown has come up with.

The production will ensure school children are still able to see a pantomime this year - despite note being able to attend a theatre in person.

The pantomime was filmed in the grounds of Lytham Hall and features a brand new story line. Credit: ITV News

Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool is just one of the schools who will get to watch the performance.

Head teacher Mark Hamblett, said: "Usually at this time of year we would be taking the children to the theatre to watch the pantomime, this year we'll be taking the pantomime to the children instead.

"It doesn't replace that live theatre experience, but we can't have that so this is the absolute next best thing, with the safety of knowing that all your children are in the classroom."