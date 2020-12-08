A woman has been sentenced to life after killing a seven-year-old girl as she played in a park on Mother's Day.

Emily Jones was attacked as she rode her scooter through Queen's Park in Bolton to see her mother.

Eltiona Skana, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, was handed life with a minimum of eight years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.

Emily and her dad Mark Credit: Family picture

The court heard, on 22 March the school girl, after spotting her mother on a jog, excitedly scooted past a bench Skana was sitting on.

In an unprovoked attack, Skana grabbed Emily, slit her throat with a knife and threw her to the ground.

While Emily's father rushed to his daughters aid, Skana ran from the scene where a member of the public tackled and detained her until police arrived.

Eltiona Skana pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The 30-year-old, originally from Albania, had a long history of mental illness and had not been taking her antipsychotic drugs.

She admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after a murder charge was withdrawn partway through her trial.

Skana will now serve her sentence at high security Rampton Hospital, but if her mental illness improves will be transferred to prison.

Sentencing her, Mr Justice Wall said that, despite her mental illness, Skana retained "a significant amount of responsibility" for the killing.

Emily Jones was described as "bright and funny... with not a mean bone in her body". Credit: Family picture

During the sentencing a moving tribute to Emily was read to the court from her parents Sarah Barnes and Mark Jones.

How can you put into words how you feel about the senseless death of your only child? It is just too difficult to comprehend. Sarah Barnes and Mark Jones, Emily's parents

The statement read: "Emily was the beat in our hearts, the spring in our step and the reason we got up every morning.

"Emily was our beautiful, spirited little girl, a bundle of energy with an infectious personality.

"She was bright and funny, a kind child with not a mean bone in her body.

"Emily loved life and had not a care in the world.

"One smile from Emily and she had her daddy wrapped around her little finger.

"Emily was a loveable child, full of innocence and wonder.

"She was just starting out on her path of life and her future has cruelly been cut so short.

"Our future has also been taken away, how can you enjoy life when the biggest part of it isn't there anymore?

We will never see Emily grow and become the wonderful young lady we knew she would become, we will never see her hold her own child in her arms, as we held her. Sarah Barnes and Mark Jones, Emily's parents

"Emily brought out something special in everyone who was lucky enough to be in her life.

"The loss of Emily has had a profound and significant impact, not just on her family, but the whole community.

"Emily was someone’s school friend, a play mate and of course a grand daughter and a niece, and she meant something very special and unique to each and every one of them.

"The last nine months have been spent in limbo.

"We cannot move on, because at this time, we cannot see a future. We can only focus on today, it is literally one day at a time."

Emily was just seven when she was attacked while riding her scooter in Queen's Park in Bolton Credit: Family picture

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "This was an absolutely devastating incident that has left Emily's parents and family completely heartbroken and I know it sent shockwaves across the country as everyone mourned the loss of this innocent little girl.