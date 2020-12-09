An 8 year old photographer whose facebook page gained thousands of followers during lockdown is hoping to raise funds for a children's mental health charity - by making and selling his own calendar.

Young Alfie Simcox is a massive truck enthusiast - taking and sharing thousands of photographs with fellow truck fans and truck drivers from all around the world.

Alfie is a regular sight at Lymm Service Station - and has become popular with truck drivers Credit: ITV News

Since being surprised with his own camera, Alfie has been hard at work improving his photography skills, and now has a new way to share his love of trucks with the world:

Alfie's calendar is now for sale online.

His family say making it has massively improved his confidence - especially after his Facebook page was targeted by online bullies.

Alfie, who has anxiety himself, wanted to raise awareness and funds to support other children who might be experiencing problems - so £2 from every sale will be donated to the Young Minds charity.

Truck drivers clubbed together to get Alfie a proper camera so he could improve his skills.

Alfie's mum Stephanie Simcox said: "Alfie still doesn't know to what extent he was trolled, we shielded him from that, but some of those messages were vile."

"We had a good chat and talked about what bullying means, that it's not just hitting each other in the playground, it can be horrible messages via social media or texting on each others phones."

And it was Alfie who said 'Mummy I've got everything I need now, I want to give the extra money to a charity'. He just wants to help children that have anxiety, depression, or as he said, 'Children that are sad.' Stephanie Simcox

You can find out more about Alfie's calendar here.