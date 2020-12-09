A 95-year-old woman is looking forward to giving her great-great-grandson a hug for the first time after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.

Ethel Jean Murdoch, from West Derby, Liverpool, was given the jab at Aintree University Hospital on Wednesday, the day after the NHS began its mass vaccination programme across the UK.

The Everton-supporting great-great-grandmother, who is married to Malcolm, also 95, said she had not been able to properly meet the latest addition to her family since he was born in August.

She said: "The hardest thing has been not being able to give my family members a big hug.

"James, my great-great-grandson was born five weeks early, on the 30 August, and I haven't been able to give him a big hug - it's been really difficult not being able to meet him properly due to the difficult times we are currently in."

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme for Covid-19 is continuing at seven of our regions hospitals. Carehome workers and people over 80 have been receiving the first of the two injections they'll need.

However, regulators are warning people with a history of significant allergic reactions not to be vaccinated after two people elsewhere in the country had adverse reactions.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against the virus.