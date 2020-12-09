Back on display - the family Christmas tree that's 98 years old

It could be one of the oldest Christmas trees in the county.

Granada Reports viewer Kathy Firth, from Walton in Warrington, sent us this picture of her Christmas tree which is no less than 98-years-old this year.

It has candle holders in it would you believe, and every year mum would light the candles for my brothers and me. We would squeal with delight for the few seconds she allowed them to stay alight and then quickly blow them out before they set the tree on fire. Kathy Firth

Kathy told us it was bought by her mum and dad in in 1923, the year they got married.

Kathy, who's 83, said she remembers it as a very small child, standing on the sideboard at her family home in Moore, Cheshire.

She dresses it every year and it stands proudly in her home to this day.

My elder brother and sister, for whom the tree was originally bought, are no longer alive but I still put it up every year and I hope my sons will carry on doing so until it finally falls to pieces. Kathy Firth