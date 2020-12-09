Coronation Street is marking its 60th anniversary this week, and after 60 years at the top its fair to ask how the programme has managed to stay on our screens so long.

Though there are many many reasons for its longevity, one of the most important is the way that the show has always managed to feel modern and up to date.

And as Caroline Whitmore explains there have been many changes in the last ten years.

Though initially it was only supposed to be 16 episodes, all these years later Coronation Street is still going strong, constantly attracting new generations of fans.

Between Brexit negotiations and Covid meetings even the Prime Minister found time to talk of its fantastic decades of gripping storylines and characters loved by so many.

Coronation Street is not only a great British institution but a place where many across our country feel at home. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

60 years ago people gathered around their TV set for a look inside the lives of families on a northern street, with a pub at one end and a corner shop at the other. And rather a lot has happened there since.